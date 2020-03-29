Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will post $122.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.90 million and the lowest is $121.13 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $112.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $499.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.78 million to $512.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $523.96 million, with estimates ranging from $500.97 million to $551.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

HR stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

