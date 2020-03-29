Zacks: Analysts Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post -$0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.97). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $302,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,518,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,060,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,679,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,324,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,999,000 after buying an additional 197,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $860.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

