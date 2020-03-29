Zacks: Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85. Lear reported earnings per share of $4.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $14.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $17.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lear from $153.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Lear stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average is $121.07. Lear has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $159.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lear by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $721,455,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

