Zacks: Analysts Expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.88 Million

Brokerages expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce sales of $78.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.41 million. Natera posted sales of $66.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $342.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.24 million to $346.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $407.08 million, with estimates ranging from $401.48 million to $416.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Natera stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 8,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $285,763.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,436.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 245,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,670. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natera by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

