Zacks: Analysts Expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.85 Million

Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post $262.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.09 million to $264.60 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $261.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $907.89 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

UNIT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,724,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 0.33. Uniti Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

