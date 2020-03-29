Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will post sales of $516.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $523.10 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $491.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJRD. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

