Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.81 Million

Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post $321.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.54 million. Farfetch reported sales of $174.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTCH. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Farfetch by 154.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 36,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 16.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCH stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.18.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

