Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report sales of $48.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.70 million to $48.94 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $38.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $230.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.83 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $271.10 million, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $272.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,325,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,782 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

