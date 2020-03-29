Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on AX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NYSE AX opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. Axos Financial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $33.44.

In other news, Director J Brandon Black acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at $144,835.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

