Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $596.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to report sales of $596.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $608.80 million and the lowest is $586.46 million. Energizer reported sales of $556.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Energizer by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,248,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after purchasing an additional 224,607 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,724,000 after purchasing an additional 306,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

