Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $289.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report sales of $289.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.80 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $292.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.03 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBM shares. TD Securities cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,448 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,500 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $470.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.95.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

