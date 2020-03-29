Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Post $1.60 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.56. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

ICU Medical stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.76. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $259.72.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ICU Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ICU Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.