Zacks: Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.99% and a negative net margin of 825.55%.

MEIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEIP opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $170.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.48. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.