Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quest Resource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Quest Resource reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Resource will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quest Resource.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.25. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

In other Quest Resource news, Director Daniel M. Friedberg purchased 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,124.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.68% of Quest Resource worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

