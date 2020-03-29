Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Shotspotter posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Shotspotter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $111,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shotspotter by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Shotspotter by 334.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shotspotter by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Shotspotter by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $26.95 on Friday. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $312.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

