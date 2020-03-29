Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will announce sales of $305.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vereit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.60 million and the highest is $308.62 million. Vereit reported sales of $316.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vereit will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vereit by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Vereit by 183.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 283,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 183,584 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Vereit by 4.0% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 121,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vereit during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Vereit by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vereit stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. Vereit has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

