ZB Token Achieves Market Cap of $101.73 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One ZB Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003574 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $101.73 million and approximately $36.40 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.57 or 0.04956718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00066717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036989 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.