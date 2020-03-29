ZClassic Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $58,496.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00481421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00113763 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00087056 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

