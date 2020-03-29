Zcoin (XZC) Price Tops $3.04

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $29.76 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00049511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Binance, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,144.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.20 or 0.02102630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.47 or 0.03457917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00622875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00744824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00081236 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00025550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00482062 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,781,468 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Koinex, BX Thailand, Huobi, QBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

