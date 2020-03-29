Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 579.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $184.57 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.24.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

