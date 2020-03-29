Zenswap Network Token Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $9,799.82 and approximately $8,157.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.02522606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00193482 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044190 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

