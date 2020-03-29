Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will report $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

NYSE ZBH opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

