Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,380 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Zimmer Biomet worth $479,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.15. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

