ZPER Market Capitalization Achieves $505,376.54 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $505,376.54 and approximately $633.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 190.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000986 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, BitForex, Liquid, Coinsuper, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

