3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,643,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 27th total of 28,120,000 shares. Approximately 27.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,150 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,433,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,045,000 after buying an additional 114,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

DDD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $879.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on 3D Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

