Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

ADBE opened at $318.39 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.02 and a 200-day moving average of $314.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Adobe by 24,198.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,660,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,894.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,823,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,141,250,000 after buying an additional 30,228,013 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 784.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,226,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,587,936,000 after buying an additional 9,957,241 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 23,384.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 8,890,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,666,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

