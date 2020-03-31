aelf Price Hits $0.0598 (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000931 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, AirSwap and Tokenomy. aelf has a market cap of $32.59 million and $34.98 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.02574234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00196416 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About aelf

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Koinex, Ethfinex, Gate.io, GOPAX, Bibox, BigONE, IDEX, BCEX, Kucoin, Tokenomy, CoinTiger, Allbit, OKEx, Huobi, AirSwap, Bithumb, ABCC, Binance, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

