Aeternity (AE) Price Tops $0.0988

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Zebpay, Crex24 and Bithumb. Aeternity has a total market cap of $30.23 million and $12.73 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 351,738,389 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,917,446 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FCoin, ZB.COM, Zebpay, BigONE, IDAX, Liqui, Tokenomy, HADAX, DragonEX, Gate.io, BitMart, CoinBene, OTCBTC, Binance, LATOKEN, Koinex, OOOBTC, Kyber Network, Mercatox, OKEx, Bithumb, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

