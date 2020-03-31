Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Position Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112,254 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.20% of Agilent Technologies worth $53,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.