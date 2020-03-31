AI Doctor 1-Day Volume Tops $68,758.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $842,097.76 and approximately $68,758.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Huobi, CoinBene and BitForex. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00051318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.82 or 0.04634010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00066828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037686 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015710 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AIDOC is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, BitForex, Bibox, CoinBene, Huobi, BCEX, Bit-Z and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

