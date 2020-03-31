Aion Price Hits $0.0590 (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Aion has a market cap of $23.63 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, BitForex, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last week, Aion has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.02574234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00196416 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 400,776,284 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DragonEX, Radar Relay, IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, Bancor Network, Liqui, Binance, Kyber Network, Koinex, Kucoin and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

