Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Air New Zealand stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

