Akroma Hits Market Capitalization of $2,107.55 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Akroma has a total market cap of $2,107.55 and $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.02084812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00077472 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

