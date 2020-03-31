Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

ARLP stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICON Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICON Advisers now owns 284,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 184,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $4,054,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 206,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 105,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 74,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 377,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

