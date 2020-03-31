Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

