Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1,047.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.64.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

