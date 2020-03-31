Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BRAMBLES LTD/S (BXBLY)

BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS: BXBLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2020 – BRAMBLES LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – BRAMBLES LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/19/2020 – BRAMBLES LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – BRAMBLES LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. "

3/5/2020 – BRAMBLES LTD/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/26/2020 – BRAMBLES LTD/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/20/2020 – BRAMBLES LTD/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. BRAMBLES LTD/S has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

