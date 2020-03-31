APIS Hits Market Cap of $2.84 Million (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. APIS has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $378,497.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, APIS has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007042 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000725 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,052,299,261 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

