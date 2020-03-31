Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1,733.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

