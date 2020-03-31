Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,035 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $49,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.