Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Arco Platform worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCE. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Arco Platform by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth $588,000.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. Arco Platform Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

