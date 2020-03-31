Argentum (ARG) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

