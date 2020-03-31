ArtByte Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00609872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007760 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

