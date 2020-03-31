Asante Solutions (PUMP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ: PUMP):

3/19/2020 – Asante Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/19/2020 – Asante Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/17/2020 – Asante Solutions was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

3/16/2020 – Asante Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Asante Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Asante Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Asante Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/9/2020 – Asante Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/26/2020 – Asante Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Asante Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Asante Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of PUMP opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Asante Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Asante Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Asante Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Asante Solutions by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

