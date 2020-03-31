Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $166.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $144.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.81. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $145.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,163,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 686,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,806,000 after purchasing an additional 147,425 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

