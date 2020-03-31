Atheios Market Cap Achieves $3,383.77 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $3,383.77 and $3.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

