Auctus Hits Market Capitalization of $319,055.05 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Auctus has a total market cap of $319,055.05 and $55.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.02567433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00195167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045470 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033308 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,536,915 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

