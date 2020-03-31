Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Aurizon stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Aurizon has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. owns and operates coal rail networks, which provides customers with integrated freight and logistics solutions across national rail and road network, traversing Australia. It operates through the following segments: Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other. The Network segment engages in the provision of access and operation and management of the Central Queensland Coal Network.

