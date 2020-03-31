Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.53 and a beta of 0.45. Avalara has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. Avalara’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $195,026.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,727.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $1,415,676.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,154 shares of company stock worth $6,523,363 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,106,000 after buying an additional 1,149,766 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,977,000 after buying an additional 55,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,542,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

