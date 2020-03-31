Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ATXI opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.08. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATXI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Neil Herskowitz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $132,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

